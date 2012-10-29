Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
A group of investors from Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Singapore and Qatar are interested in buying a joint stake of up to 20 percent of Spanish oil major Repsol, Expansion reported on Monday.
DIA
Spanish supermarket group Dia reports third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Monday.
PRISA
Media company Prisa, home to newspaper El Pais, reports third-quarter results on Monday.
BANKIA
Nationalised lender Bankia reported a nine month loss of 7.05 billion euros after market close on Friday. The bank said it had set aside over 11 billion euros to cover property losses.
ACCIONA
Construction and renewables group Acciona said on Friday it stood to make over 200 million euros next year from supplying electricity for public railways in Spain.
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.