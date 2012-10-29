The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

A group of investors from Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Singapore and Qatar are interested in buying a joint stake of up to 20 percent of Spanish oil major Repsol, Expansion reported on Monday.

DIA

Spanish supermarket group Dia reports third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Monday.

PRISA

Media company Prisa, home to newspaper El Pais, reports third-quarter results on Monday.

BANKIA

Nationalised lender Bankia reported a nine month loss of 7.05 billion euros after market close on Friday. The bank said it had set aside over 11 billion euros to cover property losses.

ACCIONA

Construction and renewables group Acciona said on Friday it stood to make over 200 million euros next year from supplying electricity for public railways in Spain.

