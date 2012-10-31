MADRID Oct 31 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
BBVA
Spain's second largest bank is expected to post a 45 percent
fall in nine-month net profit on Wednesday before the market
opens due to writedowns.
GRIFOLS
The blood products maker is expected to post a 347 percent
rise in net profit on Wednesday before the market opens.
FERROVIAL
Spanish builder and infrastructure firm Ferrovial
on Tuesday posted a slight rise in pro-forma net profit and a 10
percent rise in core earnings (EBITDA) as assets abroad
compensated a slump in the Spanish construction market
BME
Spanish stock exchange operator BME said on Tuesday its
nine-month net profit fell 11.3 percent to 105.1 million euros
($136.40 million) as uncertainty over whether Spain would become
the next victim of the euro zone debt crisis hit equity
investment.
ECONOMY
The deficit of Spain's central government came to 3.9
percent of gross domestic product in the January-September
period and was on track to come in lower than targeted at the
end of the year, the treasury ministry said on Tuesday
.
