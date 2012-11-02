MADRID, Nov. 2 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spain's four state-rescued banks must fire half their staff before receiving European rescue money, ABC newspaper said without citing sources.

Expansion reported without citing sources that rescued banks must cut 25 percent of staff. Novagalicia, the former savings bank in the northern province of Galicia, will have to lay off 2,000 employees, 21 percent of its workforce, the paper said.

Foreign investors in Spain's bad bank will be eligible for tax breaks, El Pais reported.

In a separate interview with the paper, Charles Dallara, the managing director of the Institute of International Finance said there were details about the structure of the bad bank that were unclear, such as the role of listed banks in its structure.

