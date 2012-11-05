The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica sees little value in separately listing its smaller Latin American affiliates, Expansion reported, citing regional head of the Spanish telecoms company Santiago Fernandez Valbuena.

SANTANDER

The UAE's Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Europe's largest lender by market capitalization, Banco Santander, have agreed to cooperate in trade and project finance as the Spanish bank broadens its reach in the Gulf.

BANKS

The European Central Bank (ECB) is checking whether it may have contravened its own strict rules by lending to Spanish banks on overly generous terms, an ECB spokeswoman said on Sunday.

