MADRID Nov 20The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CONSTRUCTION AND BANKING

Spain is considering offering rich investors from countries such as Russia and China the right to settle in return for them buying up property in the stagnant housing sector. For more click on

REPSOL

A Spanish court has agreed to consider a lawsuit by Repsol against U.S.-based Chevron Corp over its cooperation agreement with Argentina's YPF. For more click on

IBERIA

Groundstaff, pilots and aircraft crew have threatened to strike all at the same time if talks break down over proposed job and wage cuts, according to El Mundo.

RENAULT

France's Renault is expected to announce plans to boost production at its sites in Spain and create up to 1,300 jobs, according to Cinco Dias newspaper.