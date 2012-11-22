The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial has signed a new shareholders pact which would allow it to sell a further 13.6 percent of its stake in the holding company controlling Britain's largest airport Heathrow, Expansion reported without citing sources.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander is considering a near-term initial public offering of its American car-financing business, according to a recent report.

ECONOMY

Spain's Treasury aims to issue from 2.5 billion to 3.5 billion euros in three bonds. Auction results due around 0940 GMT.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on