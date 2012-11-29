MADRID Nov 29 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BURGER KING
U.S. fast food chain Burger King is looking for a partner in
Spain to open 250-300 new establishments in the next five years,
Expansion reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
BANCO POPULAR
Banco Popular fully covered its 2.5 billion euro
capital hike the same day the European Commission approved the
recapitalisation plan of four nationalised Spanish banks.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica said on Wednesday it would slash 776
million euros ($1 billion) from its over 50 billion euros of
debt after receiving 97 percent uptake in a swap of preference
shares for stocks and bonds.