MADRID Dec 5 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

The Spanish government is designing a plan that would force BBVA to invest in the country's bad bank after its resistance to becoming a shareholder in the entity, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

FRANCE TELECOM

France Telecom is finalising the purchase of Spanish mobile operator Simyo, owned by KPN, for about 30 million euros before year-end and plans to buy TeliaSonera's Yoigo in early 2013, newspaper El Economista reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

REPSOL

Repsol filed a U.S. lawsuit to block Chevron Corp's deal with Argentina's YPF, ramping up the Spanish oil company's legal response to the loss of its assets in Argentina.

POPULAR

Spain's sixth largest bank said on Tuesday its 2.5 billion euro capital increase was oversubscribed.