Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
IBERIA
Unions at Spanish airline Iberia - part of International Airlines Group - on Monday called off a six-day strike in December, while warning that protests over massive job cuts could follow later.
AENA AIRPORTS
Italy's Autogrill outbid rivals to run duty free shops at 26 Spanish airports. It bid via subsidiaries World Duty Free Group and Canariensis.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.