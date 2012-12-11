MADRID Dec 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERIA

Unions at Spanish airline Iberia - part of International Airlines Group - on Monday called off a six-day strike in December, while warning that protests over massive job cuts could follow later.

AENA AIRPORTS

Italy's Autogrill outbid rivals to run duty free shops at 26 Spanish airports. It bid via subsidiaries World Duty Free Group and Canariensis.