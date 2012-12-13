PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 13
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
Spain's bad bank is in talks with private funds Pimco , Fortress, Cerberus and KKR over possible investment in the vehicle, Expansion reported on Thursday, citing market sources.
MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL
The hotel group has signed an agreement with Chinese real estate firm Greenland, allowing the Spanish company to manage two hotels in China, Expansion reports.
ECONOMY
Spain's Treasury is planning to sell 1 to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of bonds in three different maturities, including a 28-year bond, the first time it has sold such a long-dated issue in at least two years.
Inflation figures for Novemember are due at 0800 GMT.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.