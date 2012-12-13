The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spain's bad bank is in talks with private funds Pimco , Fortress, Cerberus and KKR over possible investment in the vehicle, Expansion reported on Thursday, citing market sources.

MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL

The hotel group has signed an agreement with Chinese real estate firm Greenland, allowing the Spanish company to manage two hotels in China, Expansion reports.

ECONOMY

Spain's Treasury is planning to sell 1 to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of bonds in three different maturities, including a 28-year bond, the first time it has sold such a long-dated issue in at least two years.

Inflation figures for Novemember are due at 0800 GMT.