MADRID Jan 3 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REE
Spain's Red Electrica (REE) is considering filing a
complaint against Bolivia with the International Center for
Settlement of Investment Disputes after Jan. 6 over the
nationalisation of one of its subsidies in May, El Economista
reported citing unnamed sources.
ACCIONA
The Catalan government withdraws a 1 billion euro water
privatisation contract it had signed with an Acciona consortium
for the next 50 years after considering an appeal by Agbar, La
Vanguardia reported, citing the ruling.
IBERIA
Loss-making airline Iberia said on Wednesday it had reached
a preliminary agreement with its pilots to kick off negotiations
over its restructuring plan, which includes laying off staff and
cutting salaries.
JOBLESS DATA
Spain's Labour Ministry releases monthly jobless figures for
December at 0800 GMT. November marked the fourth straight month
of increases in the number of people registered as unemployed in
Spain, where a quarter of the workforce is jobless.