MADRID Jan 3 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REE

Spain's Red Electrica (REE) is considering filing a complaint against Bolivia with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes after Jan. 6 over the nationalisation of one of its subsidies in May, El Economista reported citing unnamed sources.

ACCIONA

The Catalan government withdraws a 1 billion euro water privatisation contract it had signed with an Acciona consortium for the next 50 years after considering an appeal by Agbar, La Vanguardia reported, citing the ruling.

IBERIA

Loss-making airline Iberia said on Wednesday it had reached a preliminary agreement with its pilots to kick off negotiations over its restructuring plan, which includes laying off staff and cutting salaries.

JOBLESS DATA

Spain's Labour Ministry releases monthly jobless figures for December at 0800 GMT. November marked the fourth straight month of increases in the number of people registered as unemployed in Spain, where a quarter of the workforce is jobless.