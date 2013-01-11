MADRID Jan 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Spain's largest bank expects profits to recover in 2013 after its non-performing loans ratio peaks in the first half of the year, Chairman Emilio Botin told UK financial magazine The Banker earlier this month.

TELEFONICA, ABERTIS

Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its 13 percent stake in satellite operator Hispasat to Spanish infrastructure company Abertis and Paris-listed Eutelsat for 101 million euros.

