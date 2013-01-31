MADRID Jan 31 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Spain's biggest bank Santander SAN.MC on Thursday said its 2012 net profit had more than halved, hurt by writedowns on soured property assets at home while profit from key growth spots such as Latin America also fell.

POPULAR

Spanish lender Popular POP.MC named risk officer Francisco Gomez Martin as its new chief executive on Wednesday, a role that until now had been vacant leaving Chairman Angel Ron as the top executive.

TELEFONICA, BBVA

The Spanish government is negotiating with Venezuela to unblock the repatriation of 1.5 billion euros of dividend payments from Telefonica and BBVA subsidiaries, Expansion reported, without naming sources.

