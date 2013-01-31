MADRID Jan 31 The following Spanish stocks may
SANTANDER
Spain's biggest bank Santander SAN.MC on Thursday said its
2012 net profit had more than halved, hurt by writedowns on
soured property assets at home while profit from key growth
spots such as Latin America also fell.
POPULAR
Spanish lender Popular POP.MC named risk officer Francisco
Gomez Martin as its new chief executive on Wednesday, a role
that until now had been vacant leaving Chairman Angel Ron as the
top executive.
TELEFONICA, BBVA
The Spanish government is negotiating with Venezuela to
unblock the repatriation of 1.5 billion euros of dividend
payments from Telefonica and BBVA subsidiaries, Expansion
reported, without naming sources.
