TELEFONICA, PRISA
Telefonica is studying buying pay-TV branch Digital+ from
media group Prisa, online news newspaper elconfidencial.com
reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.
REPSOL
YPF, the Argentina energy company seized by that
country's government last year, was sued in the United States on
behalf of investors who allegedly were not warned of the risks
of nationalization before a March 2011 securities offering.
Other defendants include YPF executives and directors;
Spain's Repsol SA, which once had a majority stake in YPF; and
the investment banks Credit Suisse Group, Goldman Sachs Group
Inc and Morgan Stanley.
AUCTION
Political uncertainty over a corruption scandal and concerns
over the state of the economy will dampen investor appetite for
Spanish bonds at auction on Thursday, with yields seen rising
for the first time this year.
SANTANDER
Chrysler Group LLC agreed to make Banco Santander's U.S. arm
its preferred lender for auto loans on Wednesday, enabling
financing for a wider range of its clients and
dealers.
VUELING, IAG
The International Airline Group said it had ruled out
raising a 113 million euros ($153 million) bid to buy out the
shares it does not already own in Spanish budget carrier
Vueling.
Separately, labour unions called 15 days of strikes in
February against Iberia's planned job and wage cuts.