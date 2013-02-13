UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MADRID Feb 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
In a surprise move, the ruling People's Party voted late on Tuesday in favour of debating reforms to tough mortgage laws after activists presented a petition with close to 1.5 million signatures.
The so-called 'bad bank', Sareb, will on Wednesday take on 15 billion euros ($20 billion) of toxic real estate assets from a second group of banks that have accepted European aid, Cinco Dias reported.
METROVACESA
The real estate developer is looking for a new chief executive officer, Expansion newspaper reported.
AIRPORTS
State-owned airport operator AENA has started the privatisation process of its airports, reported Expansion. It may consider a stock market listing, the paper said.
GAMESA
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.