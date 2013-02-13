MADRID Feb 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

In a surprise move, the ruling People's Party voted late on Tuesday in favour of debating reforms to tough mortgage laws after activists presented a petition with close to 1.5 million signatures.

The so-called 'bad bank', Sareb, will on Wednesday take on 15 billion euros ($20 billion) of toxic real estate assets from a second group of banks that have accepted European aid, Cinco Dias reported.

METROVACESA

The real estate developer is looking for a new chief executive officer, Expansion newspaper reported.

AIRPORTS

State-owned airport operator AENA has started the privatisation process of its airports, reported Expansion. It may consider a stock market listing, the paper said.