The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERIA

Workers at Spanish airline Iberia are set to begin a five-day strike on Monday, grounding over 1,000 flights and costing the struggling airline and the national economy millions of euros.

FIBRE OPTIC

Vodafone and Orange are negotiating an agreement to share a fibre optic network in Spain, newspaper Expansion reported on Saturday.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica said on Friday the devaluation of the Venezuelan currency, the bolivar, would have a negative impact of 438 million euros on its 2012 earnings.

REYAL URBIS

Creditors of Spanish property developer Reyal Urbis rejected the company's 3.6 billion euro debt restructuring proposal, two sources familiar with the talks said, pushing it a step closer bankruptcy.

BANKIA

The Bank of Spain has launched an investigation into property deals made by the real estate arm of nationalised lender Bankia, two sources at the central bank and at the lender said on Friday.

