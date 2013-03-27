The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMIC DATA

Spain releases data on Wednesday for retail sales in February. Sales have fallen every month for over two years straight.

Flash inflation data for March, January's current account and the central government's February budget deficit will also be released.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica will suspend payments to pension funds for 15 months as part of an agreement with labour unions on cost cuts, Expansion reported citing union sources.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on