ECONOMIC DATA
Spain releases data on Wednesday for retail sales in
February. Sales have fallen every month for over two years
straight.
Flash inflation data for March, January's current account
and the central government's February budget deficit will also
be released.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica will suspend payments
to pension funds for 15 months as part of an agreement with
labour unions on cost cuts, Expansion reported citing union
sources.
