The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PEUGEOT

French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen's plans to build new vehicles in Vigo, northern Spain, will create 1,000 jobs at the factory, ABC reported, citing comments by the plant's director Antonio Munoz Codina.

SPANISH ASSETS

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is seeking investment opportunities in Spain through a new private equity fund with as much as 1 billion euros, Expansion reported, citing unnamed financial sources.

IAG , VUELING

Spanish businessman and former foreign minister Abel Matutes could emerge as a white knight for Vueling, the target of a 9.25 euro per share takeover bid by International Airlines Group (IAG), Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources close to the deal.

Expansion cited Matutes as saying that the possibility of buying Vueling was among many proposals that he receives but declined to comment on his potential interest in the low-cost airline.

Separately, IAG said on Wednesday it had firmed up orders for 18 of Boeing's 787 Dreamliners to replace British Airways' current fleet of Boeing 747-400s.

Spanish media said on Thursday that the deal to replace BA's long-haul fleet rather than Iberia's could anger the Spanish carrier's pilot union, which must accept or reject a major restructuring plan by Friday.

REPSOL

State-run Petroperu has submitted a preliminary bid to buy the Pampilla oil refinery of Repsol in Peru, a source at the Peruvian firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury aims to raise up to 4 billion euros through a triple bond auction on Thursday. Results are due around 0840 GMT.

ECONOMY

Markit will report its March Purchasing Managers Surveys for Spain's key service sector on Thursday, with a Reuters poll forecasting the rate of the industry's contraction seen increasing slightly with a reading of 44.2 after 44.7 in February.