BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
PEUGEOT
French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen's plans to build new vehicles in Vigo, northern Spain, will create 1,000 jobs at the factory, ABC reported, citing comments by the plant's director Antonio Munoz Codina.
SPANISH ASSETS
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is seeking investment opportunities in Spain through a new private equity fund with as much as 1 billion euros, Expansion reported, citing unnamed financial sources.
IAG , VUELING
Spanish businessman and former foreign minister Abel Matutes could emerge as a white knight for Vueling, the target of a 9.25 euro per share takeover bid by International Airlines Group (IAG), Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources close to the deal.
Expansion cited Matutes as saying that the possibility of buying Vueling was among many proposals that he receives but declined to comment on his potential interest in the low-cost airline.
Separately, IAG said on Wednesday it had firmed up orders for 18 of Boeing's 787 Dreamliners to replace British Airways' current fleet of Boeing 747-400s.
Spanish media said on Thursday that the deal to replace BA's long-haul fleet rather than Iberia's could anger the Spanish carrier's pilot union, which must accept or reject a major restructuring plan by Friday.
REPSOL
State-run Petroperu has submitted a preliminary bid to buy the Pampilla oil refinery of Repsol in Peru, a source at the Peruvian firm told Reuters on Wednesday.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury aims to raise up to 4 billion euros through a triple bond auction on Thursday. Results are due around 0840 GMT.
ECONOMY
Markit will report its March Purchasing Managers Surveys for Spain's key service sector on Thursday, with a Reuters poll forecasting the rate of the industry's contraction seen increasing slightly with a reading of 44.2 after 44.7 in February.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.