The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

Spanish infrastructure and energy group Acciona aims to sell 30 percent of its energy affiliate for around 1 billion euros, online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Monday, citing financial sources.

DEOLEO, BANKIA

Spanish olive oil cooperative Hojiblanca is considering buying nationalised lender Bankia's 16 percent stake in food group Deoleo, Hojiblanca's director general said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

REPSOL

Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras and partners, including Spain's Repsol, in remote offshore energy projects are likely to use pipelines to ship natural gas to market, dumping elaborate plans to develop floating factories to liquefy the gas for export.

IAG

Industry sources said on Sunday that International Airlines Group, which owns both BA and Spain's Iberia, appeared close to ordering approximately 20 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft worth $332 million apiece at list prices.

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural Fenosa's plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Italy suffered a setback on Friday when Italy's environment ministry suspended an environmental permit.