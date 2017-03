The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VUELING, IAG

Spanish company Grupo Empresas Matutes said on Monday it would not launch a counter takeover offer for low-cost airline Vueling. Vueling is currently subject to a takeover bid from the International Airlines Group.

REPSOL

The oil company has made a big natural gas discovery in Algeria, Chairman Antonio Brufau said in an interview with the Financial Times.