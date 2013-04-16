UPDATE 5-White House denies Trump order on biofuels program pending, markets roiled
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
PESCANOVA
Pescanova's chairman sold half of his stake in the Spanish fishing company before deep debt problems became public in March and trading in its shares was suspended, the company said on Monday.
BANKS
The European Central Bank has criticised Spain's plans to use a deposit guarantee fund intended to back up savers to compensate investors in some risky bank debt for losses made when the financial sector was bailed out.
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
Spanish airline Iberia, part of the International Airlines Group, failed to reach an agreement with ground staff, cabin crew and pilots over pay cuts on Monday, Cinco Dias reports. Loss-making Iberia, which is slashing pay and cutting staff in a restructuring process, is now expected to cut pay for those workers by a further 4 percent.
BAD BANK
The decision taken by the southern region of Andalusia to expropriate some properties from which families were about to be evicted and to penalise banks for holding on to empty housing could cost Spain's "bad bank", known as Sareb, 135 million euros ($176.63 million) in fines, Cinco Dias reports.
CAIXABANK
Spain's Catalonia region is negotiating with lender Caixabank to refinance a 1 billion euro bond due on May 3, Expansion reports, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
