The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Thursday it launched dollar-denominated debt worth $2 billion on Wednesday, including $1.25 billion in a 5-year bond and a 3.192 percent coupon and $750 million in a 10-year bond with a 4.57 percent coupon.

TREASURY

Spain will issue up to 4.5 billion euros at a triple-bond sale on Thursday at around 0840 GMT.

BANKIA

Nationalised lender Bankia said on Wednesday its repriced shares would start trading on April 22, the latest step in a long-running recapitalisation process started nearly a year ago.

