UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
VUELING
Low-cost airline Vueling will be bigger than Spanish flag carrier Iberia, International Airlines Group boss Willie Walsh tells newspaper Expansion. "In short and medium-haul routes it will definitely be in five years and possible even before, in three years," Walsh says of the Barcelona-based airline, which IAG took control of in April.
PESCANOVA
Fishing firm Pescanova's administrator Deloitte is confident the company, which filed for insolvency, will receive 55 million euros ($72 million) from creditors, Cinco Dias reports.
GAS NATURAL
Mexican Carlos Slim, the richest man in the world, could increase his stake in Spanish firm Gas Natural to 3 percent from 0.5 percent, Expansion reports, citing energy sector sources.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources