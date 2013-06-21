BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch on conf call- Q1 will remain challenging as we sort through assortment issue
* On conf call- in Hollister guys, had strong performance in denim, knit tops and outerwear in Q4
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
As part of the creation of Spain's new regulatory overseer, which places competition, energy and telecommunication regulation under one roof, the government has direct power to prevent hostile takeovers of strategic Spanish assets, media reported on Friday citing the official government bulletin.
Strategic assets include nuclear power stations, large coal generators, gas ducts, hydrocarbon storage and refineries, which would put oil company Repsol under potential government protection for the first time.
OHL
OHL Mexico SAB de CV, the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL, said on Thursday it had priced its new stock offering at 29 Mexican pesos per share as it sought to raise more than $500 million.
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
