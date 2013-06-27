MADRID, June 27 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

The Bank of Spain has told lenders this year they should not grant dividends with a pay of out of more than 30 percent of net profit and should pay in shares, Expansion reported, citing closed door meeting between the bank and the government.

BANKIA, IAG

Spanish nationalized lender Bankia is selling its 12.1 percent stake in International Airlines Group, worth $906 million, under pressure to raise cash through corporate stake disposals.

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol's board of directors unanimously rejected on Wednesday a $5 billion noncash compensation offer from Argentina for its expropriation of energy firm YPF, saying the offer does not reflect Repsol's loss.

The Argentine energy company said later on Wednesday that the government never made an official offer to compensate Repsol.

POPULAR

Popular reiterated that it would not remove minimum interest rate clauses on residential mortgages and said that doing so would cost the bank 11 million euros a month.

LA SEDA

The shareholders of Spanish plastics bottle maker La Seda de Barcelona on Wednesday rejected a debt refinancing plan that would have allowed the company to withdraw from insolvency proceedings, its largest shareholder said.