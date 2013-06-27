India's Tata Steel says in "constructive discussions" with ThyssenKrupp
MUMBAI, March 6 Tata Steel Ltd is still in talks with Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG about a potential merger of their European steel assets, the Indian company said on Monday.
BANKS
The Bank of Spain has told lenders this year they should not grant dividends with a pay of out of more than 30 percent of net profit and should pay in shares, Expansion reported, citing closed door meeting between the bank and the government.
BANKIA, IAG
Spanish nationalized lender Bankia is selling its 12.1 percent stake in International Airlines Group, worth $906 million, under pressure to raise cash through corporate stake disposals.
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol's board of directors unanimously rejected on Wednesday a $5 billion noncash compensation offer from Argentina for its expropriation of energy firm YPF, saying the offer does not reflect Repsol's loss.
The Argentine energy company said later on Wednesday that the government never made an official offer to compensate Repsol.
POPULAR
Popular reiterated that it would not remove minimum interest rate clauses on residential mortgages and said that doing so would cost the bank 11 million euros a month.
LA SEDA
The shareholders of Spanish plastics bottle maker La Seda de Barcelona on Wednesday rejected a debt refinancing plan that would have allowed the company to withdraw from insolvency proceedings, its largest shareholder said.
LONDON, March 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British retailer Marks & Spencer apologised on Monday for a school uniform label criticised by men and women as sexist that boasted the clothing range would be "less work for mum".
