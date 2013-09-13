The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PESCANOVA

Shareholders in Spain's Pescanova chose Juan Manuel Urgoiti as chairman of the insolvent fishing firm on Thursday, after the company's former head stepped down earlier this year amid charges of insider trading and falsifying information.

BBVA

Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA sold at the end of July a portfolio of 1.000 foreclosed property assets to U.S. fund Baupost, a financial source told Reuters, confirming a report from Expansion. The financial daily said the deal was valued at around 100 million euros.

