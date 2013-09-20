The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACS
Spanish builder Dragados has received acceptances from the
majority of Pol-Aqua shareholders in its bid for the remaining
34 percent stake in the Polish construction company it did not
already own, parent company ACS said on Thursday.
CEPSA
Spanish oil company Cepsa has made a preliminary offer of
around 1.7 billion euros for Coastal Energy, Expansion reported
citing market sources.