ACS

Spanish builder Dragados has received acceptances from the majority of Pol-Aqua shareholders in its bid for the remaining 34 percent stake in the Polish construction company it did not already own, parent company ACS said on Thursday.

CEPSA

Spanish oil company Cepsa has made a preliminary offer of around 1.7 billion euros for Coastal Energy, Expansion reported citing market sources.