TELEFONICA
Telefonica has agreed to raise its stake in Telco, the
holding company that controls Telecom Italia, in a
two-phase deal that will give the Spanish group an initial 66
percent in Telco with no changes in voting rights.
TREASURY
Spain to to issue between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros
of 3- and 9-month T-bills at around 0840 GMT. Trading on
secondary markets suggests yields will fall compared to previous
outing in August.
