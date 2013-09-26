The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Spanish infrastructure company OHL said on Thursday its affiliate OHL Concesiones had signed a credit deal in Mexican pesos worth around 300 million euros, using part of its stake in OHL Mexico as collateral.

TELEFONICA

Telecom Italia's chairman, its independent directors and Italian politicians spoke out on Wednesday against suspected plans by top shareholder Telefonica to sell some of the company's most valued assets once it has won control.

Separately, Telefonica said on Wednesday it would pay a dividend of 0.35 euros per share on Nov. 6.

BANKIA, MAPFRE

Spain's biggest state-rescued lender Bankia is placing a 12 percent stake in Spanish insurer Mapfre with institutional investors, broker UBS said on Wednesday.

SANTANDER

Spain's Santander is aiming for an extra 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in cost savings by 2016, on top of 500 million euros from synergies already announced, according to a presentation by Chief Executive Javier Marin.

Separately, Foreign investors are preparing bids for the property management units of several Spanish banks, including Santander, hoping to break decisively into a real estate market that has brought few bargain housing deals for funds even after five years of a price slump.

