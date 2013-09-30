The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AENA
Spanish airport operator Aena is in advanced talks with its
creditors to refinance 12 billion euros of debt to pave the way
for a stock market listing next year, Expansion reported on
Saturday, without naming sources.
SACYR
Sacyr has signed an agreement to create a motorway company
in Chile along with local financial firm LarrainVial worth about
$1 billion, Expansion reported on Saturday, without naming
sources.
TELEFONICA
Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe
is considering resigning at a board meeting scheduled for
Thursday, a source close to the situation said, as his plans to
relaunch the heavily indebted company may not get enough
backing.
