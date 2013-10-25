The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

BBVA, Spain's second-biggest bank, on Friday posted a nine-month net profit of 3.1 billion euros, nearly double what it made in the same period a year ago but below analysts' expectations.

The bank also said it was cutting its 2013 dividend and capping payouts as of next year to a maximum of 40 percent of profits paid solely in cash.

CAIXBANK

Spain's third-biggest bank by market value, Caixabank, on Friday said nine-month net profit had more than doubled to 458 million euros, as it booked lower provisions against bad debts than a year ago.

NH HOTELES

Spain's NH Hotels said on Thursday it planned to issue up to 275 million euros in a 2018 convertible bond and 225 million euros in a 2019 senior bond, with the senior bond being contingent on the first.

SERVICE POINT SOLUTIONS

Indebted Spanish printing company Service Point Solutions SA has applied for creditor protection, it said on Thursday, after talks with its lenders failed.

