The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain's bailed-out lender Bankia BKIA.MC on Monday posted a nine-month profit of 362 million euros ($499 million), above analysts' forecasts, though net lending income fell from a year ago.

DIA

Spain's Dia, the world's third biggest discount grocer, on Monday posted a 2.5 percent rise in third quarter sales to 2.91 billion euros ($4.0 billion) as business did well in crisis-hit Spain and emerging markets.

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial and state-owned airport operator Aena have formed competing consortia to bid for the privatisation of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro airport, Expansion reported on Monday, without naming sources.

Ferrovial is due to report nine-month results after the market closes.

