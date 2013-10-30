The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REE

Spanish electricity grid operator Red Electrica posted on Wednesday flat nine-month core profit as contribution from new assets offset the impact of lower regulated revenues.

MAPFRE, MEDIASET, ABERTIS

Insurance company Mapfre, media group Mediaset and infrastructure firm Abertis report nine month earnings.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta has offered assurances to Italy over the future of Telecom Italia as his company tightens its grip on its Italian rival.

VISCOFAN

Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan said on Tuesday net profit fell 0.7 percent to 77.42 million euros in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2012, due to higher prices for raw materials.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on