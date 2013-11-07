The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

The Spanish infrastructure company is preparing to dismiss another 1,000 workers in its construction business, newspapers Expansion and Cinco Dias reported on Thursday, citing company sources.

REPSOL, AMADEUS

Spanish oil company Repsol and travel technology company Amadeus report earnings to September.

For a poll on Repsol, double click on

BME

Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it was placing a 5.34 percent stake of Spain's stock market operator BME through an accelerated book building process.

TELEFONICA

European antitrust regulators will investigate whether Hutchison Whampoa's $1 billion bid for Telefonica's unit in Ireland will reduce competition in the country's mobile market, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

