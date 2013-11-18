MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL, BP, GALP
Spain's industry ministry is considering charging an eco tax tax on the purchase of fuel above an as yet undefined limit in an attempt to meet 2020 EU energy efficiency targets, Expansion reported, without naming sources.
IAG
Iberia Airlines Chairman Luis Gallego says the carrier, part of holding company International Airlines Group, may not survive if labour unions do not agree to a new major restructuring, in an interview with El Pais newspaper published on Sunday.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.