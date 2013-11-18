The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL, BP, GALP

Spain's industry ministry is considering charging an eco tax tax on the purchase of fuel above an as yet undefined limit in an attempt to meet 2020 EU energy efficiency targets, Expansion reported, without naming sources.

IAG

Iberia Airlines Chairman Luis Gallego says the carrier, part of holding company International Airlines Group, may not survive if labour unions do not agree to a new major restructuring, in an interview with El Pais newspaper published on Sunday.