(Adds Santander, Bankia, NHH) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The chief executive of Mexico's state-run oil monopoly Pemex on Wednesday criticized the compensation paid to the chairman of Spain's Repsol as excessive, amid a dispute between the two that originated from Argentina.

BANKIA, NH HOTELES

Bankia will sell its almost 12 percent stake in hotel group NH Hoteles and has hired broker JB Capital Markets to advise, Expansion reported citing sources familiar with the situation.

SANTANDER

Santander is close to selling its property arm Altamira to US buyout firm Apollo for around 700 million euros, website el Confidencial said.

