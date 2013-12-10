The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Brazil's antitrust regulator has not ruled out the possible division of wireless company TIM Participações SA into units to be bought up by local rivals, a government source familiar with the agency's reasoning told Reuters on Monday. Telefonica said it had not decided what action to take over TIM following the Brazilian regulator's Wednesday decision. For more click on and.

