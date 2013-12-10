BRIEF-Seohwa to issue first series bonds with warrants worth 10 bln won
* Says it will issue first series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for facilities
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Brazil's antitrust regulator has not ruled out the possible division of wireless company TIM Participações SA into units to be bought up by local rivals, a government source familiar with the agency's reasoning told Reuters on Monday. Telefonica said it had not decided what action to take over TIM following the Brazilian regulator's Wednesday decision. For more click on and.
For today's European market outlook double click on .
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Says it will issue first series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for facilities
JAKARTA, March 6 Indonesia's largest telecommunication firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) posted a 25 percent increase in net profit for 2016 to 19.35 trillion rupiah ($1.45 billion), according to a company filing on Monday.
* Says it canceled 2.82 billion won contract with Fox Information Technology (Tianjing) Limited to provide drama "My Only Love Song" due to uncertainty of platform service launch day