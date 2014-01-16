The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
BANKIA
Spain could capitalise on foreign investors playing its
economic recovery to sell a chunk of bailed-out Bankia now, fund
managers said, though some saw a more profitable disposal in a
few months when the country's turnaround gained traction.
BOND AUCTION
Spain's Treasury is aiming to sell between 4.5 billion euros
and 5.5 billion euros in a triple bond auction on Thursday.
ABERTIS, BANKIA, SACYR, ACS
Abertis and Bankia will take their differences with ACS and
Sacyr over Madrid motorways to legal arbitrage, according to
newspaper El Pais.
SACYR
Sacyr will ally with Belgian and Panamanean companies to
finish the Panama Canal expansion, El Economista reported.
COLONIAL
Spain's family-owned Villar Mir group has locked horns with
Canadian investment fund Brookfield to take control of Colonial,
El Confidencial website reported.
COSTCO, DIA
US food retailer Costco is to open 10 stores in Spain,
Expansion reported.
