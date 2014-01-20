The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

A consortium of construction companies, led by Spain's Sacyr , backed down from a threat to stop working on widening the Panama Canal on Monday in a row over cost overruns, but said it could still down tools at a later date.

IBERIA

Iberia and its unions expect to reach a deal this week to put an end to 18 months of labour disputes, El Mundo reported, citing sources involved in the negotiations.

IPOs

Spanish car parts manufacturer Grupo Antolin, with annual revenues of 2.67 billion euros, is studying a stock market listing or bringing in a new industrial partner, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources.

GAMESA

French state-controlled nuclear group Areva and Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa are in advanced talks over a joint venture in offshore wind turbines, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

COLONIAL

The Spanish property developer said late on Friday it had received a debt restructuring offer from its biggest creditor, a unit of Brookfield Asset Management.

