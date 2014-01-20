BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR
A consortium of construction companies, led by Spain's Sacyr , backed down from a threat to stop working on widening the Panama Canal on Monday in a row over cost overruns, but said it could still down tools at a later date.
IBERIA
Iberia and its unions expect to reach a deal this week to put an end to 18 months of labour disputes, El Mundo reported, citing sources involved in the negotiations.
IPOs
Spanish car parts manufacturer Grupo Antolin, with annual revenues of 2.67 billion euros, is studying a stock market listing or bringing in a new industrial partner, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources.
GAMESA
French state-controlled nuclear group Areva and Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa are in advanced talks over a joint venture in offshore wind turbines, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
COLONIAL
The Spanish property developer said late on Friday it had received a debt restructuring offer from its biggest creditor, a unit of Brookfield Asset Management.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
March 17 Britain's Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday it would raise about 607 million pounds ($748 million) through a rights issue of 466.9 million shares as it look to reduce debt.
* Unite students accommodation fund ('usaf') acquires property under development in durham