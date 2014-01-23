The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANCO SABADELL
Banco Sabadell, Spain's sixth biggest bank, is expected to
report yearly profits almost tripled in 2013 on Thursday, while
its net lending income is forecast to have improved in the last
three months of the year.
ALMIRALL
Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it will place 5 percent of
Spanish drug maker Almirall, currently held by Grupo Plafin,
through an accelerated book building process.
