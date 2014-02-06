The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol wants to raise the minimum level of shareholder acceptances needed to approve a division of the group to 75 percent from 50 percent in a move to block a potential attempt to split up the oil firm, Cinco Dias reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the measure discussed at last week's board meeting.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica is in talks to buy Mexico's Iusacell, Spanish daily El Economista reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

SACYR

A planned expansion of the Panama Canal, one of the world's most important shipping routes, was in doubt on Wednesday after talks between the canal administrator and a Spanish-led building consortium fell apart and work ground to a halt.

Separately, El Mundo cited unnamed sources as saying that the parties would hold one last round of talks on Thursday in a final attempt to reach an agreement.

CODERE

Spanish gaming group Codere, which last month sought protection from creditors, has until 1700 GMT to accept an offer from its bondholders to restructure its debt, the latest move in ongoing talks to avoid insolvency.

