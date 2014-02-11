The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
PROSEGUR
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has bought nearly 3 percent
of security company Prosegur, his second major investment in a
Spanish company after buying 6 percent of builder FCC last year,
Spanish media reported on Tuesday.
IBERDROLA
Spanish energy company Iberdrola said on Monday it had sold
1.7 percent of its stake in Portuguese utility EDP
since Dec. 31, 2013 and has agreed to sell a further 2.9 percent
by May 7, 2014.
VODAFONE
Britain's Vodafone has offered to buy Spain's largest cable
operator Ono from its private-equity owners, two people familiar
with the situation said, in a deal that could top 7 billion
euros.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on