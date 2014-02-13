BRIEF-Power Metals announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR
Panama Canal sets one-week deadline for cost row deal.
ODIGEO
Online travel group Odigeo is considering listing shares on Madrid's stock exchange in April, making it Spain's first Initial Public Offering (IPO) since 2011, Expansion reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the operation.
COCA-COLA
Coca-Cola Iberia Partners, the soft drink makers' bottling partner in Spain, is considering listing shares in Spain before expanding overseas, the head of Coca-Cola España told El Economista in an interview.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.