TELEFONICA
Spanish mobile operator Yoigo has asked the competition
regulator, the CNMC, to give it the right to rent Telefonica's
network to budget operator Pepephone, financial daily Expansion
reported on Monday without citing its sources. Yoigo will rent
its own network to Pepephone but needs to also rent Telefonica's
because its network currently reaches 70 percent of the
population.
