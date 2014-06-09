The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAS NATURAL

Spanish utility Gas Natural said on Monday it had agreed to sell its telecommunications affiliate to private equity firm Cinven for 510 million euros.

