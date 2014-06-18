The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecommunications firm Telefonica said on Wednesday it has made a binding offer for Mediaset's 22 percent take in Spanish pay-TV group Digital+ for 295 million euros.

RYANAIR

European low-cost airline Ryanair is interested in participating in the privatisation of Spanish airport operator AENA, of which the government wants to sell a minority stake, marketing head Peter Bellew said on Tuesday.

SANTANDER

Santander Totta, the Portuguese offshoot of Spain's Santander,is eyeing the local commercial loan books of Barclays and BBVA, chief executive Antonio Vieira Monteiro told Reuters on Tuesday.

ACS, ACCIONA, OHL

Spanish infrastructure companies ACS, Acciona and OHL are each bidding in separate consortia for a 3.1-billion-euro high speed train project in Norway, Cinco Dias reported.

