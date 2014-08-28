The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it had launched a new bid for Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT worth 7.45 billion euros ($9.84 billion) to be paid in cash and shares, raising the battle to conquer Brazil's telecoms markets.

The offer is above Telefonica's initial 6.7 billion euro bid for GVT and a 7 billion euro counterbid from Telecom Italia launched on Thursday. Vivendi said its supervisory board would examine the offers at a meeting on Thursday.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander has mandated Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, Santander GBM, SG and UBS to issue contingent convertible bonds or CoCos following a European roadshow which will commence on Monday 1st September, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported on Wednesday.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas has won a 31-month turnkey contract from Fort Hills Energy to build a cogeneration plant in Canada worth C$250 million, the company said in a statement.

REPSOL

Repsol, part of a consortium planning to explore for oil off the Canary Islands, will carry out the first phase of the project on its own, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Separately, website El Confidencial said Repsol has revised down the value of one of its key growth projects in its strategic plan, the Mississippian Lime well, by 223 million euros or 30 percent due to disappointing results so far.

