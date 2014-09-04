The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC, CEMENTOS PORTLAND

Investment funds Blackstone and Apollo has acquired around half of the debt held by FCC affiliate Cementos Portland, some 500 million euros, El Confidencial reported.

IBERDROLA

Spanish utilities company Iberdrola is studying selling its telecommunications assets worth an estimated 300 million euros, Expansion reported, citing Bloomberg.

TELEFONICA

Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade could analyze Telefonica plan to purchase smaller rival GVT jointly with a proposal to exit Telecom Italia, depending on how the deals are presented to regulators, the agency's president said on Wednesday.

TREASURY

Spain will sell between 2 billion and 3 billion euros of bonds due 2014 and 2044 on Thursday.

