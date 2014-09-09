The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
TELEFONICA
AT&T Inc on Monday said Spain's Telefonica will
license its home security technology for limited trials in
Europe as the U.S. carrier hopes it has found a new way to
profit from its nascent connected-home business.
Separately, Telefonica Deutschland said it planned
to raise 3.62 billion euros via a capital increase to partially
finance its acquisition of the German business of Dutch peer KPN
.
GAMESA, IBERDROLA
Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Monday it
had agreed to issue some 25.4 million new shares to raise funds
for expansion within the onshore market, especially in emerging
markets, and offshore.
Spanish utility Iberdrola, which currently holds 19.617
percent of Gamesa, said on Monday it plans to partially
subscribe to the capital hike.
