The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC, BANKIA

The Abello family, through investment vehicle Torreal, is negotiating the acquisition of the 56 percent of property group Realia jointly held by constructor FCC and Bankia, Expansion said, without citing sources.

ABERTIS

The builder reports nine month results and presents its three-year strategy at an investors' day in London.

SABADELL

Bank Sabadell reports nine-month earnings before the market opens.

FERROVIAL, EBRO, INDRA

All report nine month results after market close.

